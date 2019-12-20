Company News For Dec 20, 2019
- Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG surged 15.9% after the company reported Q2 fiscal 2020 earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.
- Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO gained 65.8% after the company announced a license and collaboration deal with Biogen for a dry age-related macular degeneration treatment.
- Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. MLHR declined 13.6% after the company reported revenues of $674.20 million for its Q2 fiscal 2020, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.
- Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI lost 6.3% after the company reported revenues of $2.06 billion for Q2 fiscal 2020, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.
Click to get this free report
Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.