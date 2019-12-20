Company News For Dec 20, 2019

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG surged 15.9% after the company reported Q2 fiscal 2020 earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO gained 65.8% after the company announced a license and collaboration deal with Biogen for a dry age-related macular degeneration treatment.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. MLHR declined 13.6% after the company reported revenues of $674.20 million for its Q2 fiscal 2020, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI lost 6.3% after the company reported revenues of $2.06 billion for Q2 fiscal 2020, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

