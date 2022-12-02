Company News for Dec 2, 2022

Shares of Dollar General Corp. DG tumbled 7.6% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. COST tanked 5.6% after the company reported that its sales in November rose 5.7%, well below a 7.7% rise in October.

Five Below Inc.’s FIVE shares climbed 16.6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.

Synopsys Inc.’s SNPS shares surged 5.4% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.91, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.