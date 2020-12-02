Company News for Dec 2, 2020
- Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA rallied 3% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the company will be added to the S&P 500 on Dec 21.
- Kohl’s Corp. KSS shares jumped 13.4% after the company announced that beauty retailer Sephora would open around 850 mini-shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023.
- Shares of Adapthealth Corp. AHCO advanced 18.8% as the company said it would buy AeroCare Holdings Inc. for $2 billion.
- Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM shares popped 1% after the company announced that it would streamline its capital spending and also write down natural gas assets up to $20 billion.
