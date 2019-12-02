Company News for Dec 2, 2019

Tech Data Corp. TECD shares jumped 12.3% after management agreed to be acquired by private-equity group Apollo Global Management.

United States Steel Corp. X plummeted 5.8% after the company closed its The Gary, Indiana mill due to a water pipe breaking.

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX dropped 0.8% following news that the company has decided to saletwo Nigerian offshore oil and gas blocks.

Facebook, Inc. FB shares decreased 0.2% following holiday outage that lasted for several hours.

