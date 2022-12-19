Company News for Dec 19, 2022

Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE surged 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50.

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR soared 124.8% following news that private equity firm Advent International will acquire the company for a consideration of around $6.4 billion.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s GS shares fell 1% following news that the financial behemoth will retrench 8% of its workforce in January.

United States Steel Corp.’s X shares climbed 5.8% after the company gave stronger-than-expected earnings guidance for fourth-quarter 2022.

