Company News for Dec 18, 2020
- Roku Inc.'s ROKU shares rose 1.1% after the company entered into an agreement with AT&T Inc. T to bring HBO Max service to its media streaming platform.
- Shares of Lennar Corp. LEN jumped 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38.
- General Mills Inc.'s GIS shares gained 1.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
- Shares of Accenture plc ACN climbed 6.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04.
