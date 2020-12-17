Company News for Dec 17, 2020
- Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL shares fell 0.2% after the office of the Texas Attorney General revealed that it will file an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
- Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. LUV dropped 1.5% after reporting its November load factor below expectation and raising fourth-quarter average daily cash burn estimation.
- Tilray Inc.'s TLRY soared 18.6% following news of its proposed merger with rival Aphria Inc. APHA.
- Shares of Galapagos NV GLPG plunged 18.8% after its partner Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD decided not to pursue FDA approval for its rheumatoid arthritis drug filgotinib.
