Company News for Dec 17, 2019
- The Boeing Co.’s BA shares tumbled 4.3% following news that the company is planning to halt production of its struggling 737 MAX airplanes.
- PG&E Corp. PCG plunged 14% after the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, demanded changes to the company’s plan to pay wildfire victims and exit bankruptcy.
- Shares of Intel Corp. INTC dropped 0.2% after the companyacquired artificial-intelligence firm Habana Labs for $2 billion.
- Uber Technologies Inc. UBER surged 5.5% following news that the company is mulling selling its food-delivery business in India.
