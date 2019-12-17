Company News for Dec 17, 2019

The Boeing Co.’s BA shares tumbled 4.3% following news that the company is planning to halt production of its struggling 737 MAX airplanes.

PG&E Corp. PCG plunged 14% after the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, demanded changes to the company’s plan to pay wildfire victims and exit bankruptcy.

Shares of Intel Corp. INTC dropped 0.2% after the companyacquired artificial-intelligence firm Habana Labs for $2 billion.

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER surged 5.5% following news that the company is mulling selling its food-delivery business in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.