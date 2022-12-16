Company News for Dec 16, 2022

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX tumbled 8.6% on reports that the streaming giant’s ad-supported tier is missing viewership targets after making a slow start.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s WBD shares fell 8.9% after the company increased its restructuring cost estimates by another $1 billion.

Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX plummeted 34.3% after it announced that it would make a $125 million common stock offering and another $125 million in a convertible debt offering.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META shares declined 4.5% on the broader tech slump.

