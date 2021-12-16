Stocks

Company News for Dec 16, 2021

  • REV Group Inc.’s REVG shares plunged 25.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 .   
  • Lowe's Companies Inc.’s LOW shares gained 2% after the company announced a $13 billion share buyback program.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. LLY jumped  10.4% after the company raised its 2021 profit and sales guidance.
  • Shares of Skillsoft Corp. SKIL rose 0.4% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.10, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.12.

