Company News for Dec 16, 2020
- Apple Inc.'s AAPL shares surged 5% following news that the company will ramp up iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021.
- Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. LLY climbed 6% after the company raised its 2020 profit outlook and 2021 revenue forecast.
- Baidu Inc.'s BIDU shares soared 13.8% following news that the company is mulling over manufacturing electrical vehicles.
- Shares of Chewy Inc. CHWY jumped 10.1% after the company said that it plans to create its own online catalog in order to boost orders.
