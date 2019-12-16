Company News for Dec 16, 2019

Oracle Corp. ORCL shares tumbled 3.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $9.62 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.81 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corp. COST decreased 1.8% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $37 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.3 billion.

Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE surged 3.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO plummeted 3.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $5.39, declining 7.9% year over year.

