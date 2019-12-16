Company News for Dec 16, 2019
- Oracle Corp. ORCL shares tumbled 3.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $9.62 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.81 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corp. COST decreased 1.8% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $37 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.3 billion.
- Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE surged 3.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO plummeted 3.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $5.39, declining 7.9% year over year.
Click to get this free report
Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.