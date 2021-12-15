Company News for Dec 15, 2021

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares fell 0.8%% following its SEC filing that the CEO Elon Musk sold another $906.5 million of Tesla shares.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc.’s TMX shares soared 18% after entering an agreement with Rentokil Initial PLC to be acquired by the later in a cash and stocks deal valued at $6.7 billion.

Shares of Neogen Corp. NEOG jumped 8.2% after confirming the deal to be merged with the food safety business of 3M Co. MMM with an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE rose 0.6% after the company announced that its COVID-19 pill showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients including the Omicron variant.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.