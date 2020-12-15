Company News for Dec 15, 2020
- The Boeing Co.'s BA shares lost 0.7% following news of the detection of more defects in its 787 “Dreamliners” that likely to delay deliveries.
- Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN soared 29.2% after AstraZeneca PLC AZN had decided to acquire the company in a $39 billion cash and stock deal.
- CureVac N.V.'s CVAC shares gained 2.5% after the company announced the enrolment of first participants for the final-stage clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.
- Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL dropped 1.3% after users in the United States, Europe, India and several other countries failed to access several Google services due to a massive outage.
