Company News for Dec 14, 2023

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated ( ABM ) surged 17.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share.

Pfizer Inc.’s ( PFE ) shares fell 6.2% after the company announced its 2024 profit and revenue forecast which was disappointing because of a sharp decline in demand for its Covid-19 products.

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) jumped 3.1% boosted by the broader real estate rally.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s ( GS ) shares gained 2.9% on the broader Dow rally.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.