Company News for Dec 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) surged 17.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share.
  • Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) shares fell 6.2% after the company announced its 2024 profit and revenue forecast which was disappointing because of a sharp decline in demand for its Covid-19 products.
  • Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) jumped 3.1% boosted by the broader real estate rally.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s (GS) shares gained 2.9% on the broader Dow rally.

