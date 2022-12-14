Company News for Dec 14, 2022

Shares of Photronics, Inc. PLAB jumped 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.

Core & Main, Inc.’s CNM shares increased 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.65 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA gained 0.5% after United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL announced that it has placed an order for 200 jets that included 100 737 Max jets and 100 787 Dreamliners with options for more purchases.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s MRTX shares rose 1.4% after the Food and Drug Administration gave approval to its new lung cancer treatment adagrasib.

