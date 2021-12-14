Company News for Dec 14, 2021

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ARNA shares soared 80.4% following its agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. PFE for a consideration of $6.7 billion.

Eli Lilly and Co.’s LLY shares gained 1.8% after entering a strategic partnership with Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX using its gene traffic control platform to develop oncology drugs.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. TPX surged 2% after increasing its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion.

Shares of Navient Corp. NAVI rose 1.1% after the company authorized a new $1 billion share buy-back program.

