Company News for Dec 14, 2020
- Costco Wholesale Corp.'s COST shares rose 0.6% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04.
- Shares of Oracle Corp. ORCL gained 1.9% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.
- The Walt Disney Co. DIS shares jumped 13.6% after the company projected that its Disney+ streaming service subscribers to reach 260 million by 2024.
- Shares of QUALCOMM Inc. QCOM plunged 11.5% following news that Apple Inc. AAPL has started manufacturing its own cellular modem to be used in future devices.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.