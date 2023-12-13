Company News for Dec 13, 2023

Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) shares plunged 12.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $12.94 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $13.05 billion.

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) fell 6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.

Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID ) shares declined 8.5% following the announcement of Chief Financial Officer Sherry House's immediate resignation.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) were down 0.8% following Epic Games' victory in a prominent antitrust trial against the company.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.