Company News for Dec 13, 2021

Broadcom Inc.’s AVGO shares jumped 8.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $7.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp.’s COST shares climbed 6.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.97, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59.

Shares of Oracle Corp. ORCL soared 15.6% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.

Shares of Vail Resorts Inc. MTN rose 0.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $3.44, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $3.65.

