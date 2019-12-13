Company News for Dec 13, 2019
- Shares of Facebook, Inc. FB dropped 2.7% after reports flashed that FTC is considering seeking a preliminary injunction over antitrust concerns related to how its products interact
- Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX jumped 44.8% after the company announced that FDA has approved the abbreviated new drug application for EluRyng
- Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. LMPX soared 44.7% after the company’s President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million of the company's shares
- Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 22.7% after the company announced a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL
