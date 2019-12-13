Markets

Company News for Dec 13, 2019

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Facebook, Inc. FB dropped 2.7% after reports flashed that FTC is considering seeking a preliminary injunction over antitrust concerns related to how its products interact
  • Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX jumped 44.8% after the company announced that FDA has approved the abbreviated new drug application for EluRyng
  • Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. LMPX soared 44.7% after the company’s President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million of the company's shares
  • Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP rose 22.7% after the company announced a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL

Click to get this free report

Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): Get Free Report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX): Free Stock Analysis Report

LMP AUTOMOTIVE (LMPX): Get Free Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular