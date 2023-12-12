Company News for Dec 12, 2023

Macy's Inc.’s ( M ) shares soared 19.4% following news that the company received a buyout offer for $5.8 billion from two investment firms.

Shares of The Cigna Group ( CI ) jumped 16.7% after the company decided to terminate its attempt to acquire competitor Humana Inc. ( HUM ) owing to price disagreement.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s ( OXY ) shares rose 1% after the company decided to acquire privately held oil and natural gas producer CrownRock for $12 billion.

Shares of Hasbro Inc. ( HAS ) were up 0.4% after the company retrenched 1,100 or 20% of its workforce due to weak toy sales in holiday season.

