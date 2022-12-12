Company News for Dec 12, 2022

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $10.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.27 per share.

Manchester United plc’s MANU shares declined 6.9% after the football club reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.07 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share.

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. DOCU soared 12.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

Chewy, Inc.’s CHWY shares jumped 4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.01 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.