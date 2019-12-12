Company News for Dec 12, 2019

Shares of Photronics, Inc. PLAB jumped 20.4% after the company reported revenues of $156.26 million for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.26%

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI soared nearly 15% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.2

Shares of LogMeIn, Inc. LOGM rose 7.8% after Bloomberg reported that Francisco Partners and Elliott Associates are in talks to buy the company

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME dropped 15.1% after the company reported third-quarter loss of $0.49 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.6

