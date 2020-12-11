Company News for Dec 11, 2020
- Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN declined 2.3% after the reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s ASO shares jumped 3.8% after the company posted third-quarter earnings of $0.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.
- Shares of Walt Disney Company DIS gained 0.2% after the company announced a slew of new shows and films and also said that it now has more than 86.8 million subscribers.
- TG Therapeutics Inc.’s TGTX shares surged 40.9% after results from Ultimate I & II phase 3 studies that evaluate ublituximab monotherapy in multiple sclerosis patients met preliminary endpoints.
