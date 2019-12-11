Company News for Dec 11, 2019

Stitch Fix Inc.’s SFIX shares surged 4.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of a break-even, better-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.

AutoZone, Inc. AZO soared 6.9% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $13.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.69.

Shares of Designer Brands Inc. DBI plunged 16.3% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.

Chewy Inc. CHWY climbed 5.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $1.23 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.