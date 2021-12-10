Company News for Dec 10, 2021

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME plummeted 10.3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of loss of $1.39 per share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share.

Greif, Inc.’s GEF shares increased 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share.

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. PHR tumbled 21.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.71 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.47.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s NAPA shares gained 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.