Company News for Dec 10, 2020
- Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI plummeted 14.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
- Cardtronics plc’s CATM shares surged 31.9% after the company said that it has received a buyout offer from Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital.
- Shares of FireEye, Inc. FEYE declined 13.1% after the company revealed that its tools used to test its customers were accessed by sophisticated hackers.
- Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY shares jumped 5.8% after the company flagged positive data from the final-stage trial of its experimental type 2 diabetes drug.
