Company News for Dec 10, 2019
- Shares of ArQule, Inc. ARQL jumped 103.9% after Merck & Co., Inc. said it would buy the company in a deal worth $2.7 billion
- Shares of Synthorx, Inc. THOR soared 170.5% after Sanofi SA said that it will acquire the company for an aggregated equity value of around $2.5 billion
- Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 14.2% after the company announced David Klein as the new CEO
- Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE rose 41.3% after the company announced positive preliminary data from its FT596 study
