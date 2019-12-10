Company News for Dec 10, 2019

Shares of ArQule, Inc. ARQL jumped 103.9% after Merck & Co., Inc. said it would buy the company in a deal worth $2.7 billion

Shares of Synthorx, Inc. THOR soared 170.5% after Sanofi SA said that it will acquire the company for an aggregated equity value of around $2.5 billion

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 14.2% after the company announced David Klein as the new CEO

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE rose 41.3% after the company announced positive preliminary data from its FT596 study

