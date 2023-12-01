Company News for Dec 1, 2023

Shares of The Kroger Co. ( KR ) rose 1.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.95 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90 per share.

Frontline plc’s ( FRO ) shares plummeted 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

Shares of Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE ) rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.

Nutanix, Inc.’s ( NTNX ) shares jumped 3.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.29 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

