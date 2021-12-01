Company News for Dec 1, 2021

Chico's FAS, Inc.’s CHS shares rose 3.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents.

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN jumped 8.4%after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.

ImmunoGen, Inc.’s IMGN shares surged 29.9% after the company announced positive topline data from the SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP jumped 13.6% after the company secured US patent directed to sequential use of methioninase & asparaginase against solid tumors.

