Company News for Dec 1, 2021
- Chico's FAS, Inc.’s CHS shares rose 3.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 18 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents.
- Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN jumped 8.4%after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.
- ImmunoGen, Inc.’s IMGN shares surged 29.9% after the company announced positive topline data from the SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer.
- Shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP jumped 13.6% after the company secured US patent directed to sequential use of methioninase & asparaginase against solid tumors.
