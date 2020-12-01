Company News for Dec 1, 2020
- Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA rallied 20.2% after the company said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be more than 94% effective and also added that it would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA.
- Nikola Corp. NKLA shares fell 26.9% after the company and General Motors Co. GM announced a reworked deal leading GM to give up its equity stake in the company.
- Shares of S&P Global Inc. SPGI advanced 3% as the company said it would buy out IHS Markit Ltd. INFO in an all-stock deal for $44 billion.
- New Jersey Resources Corp. NJR shares dipped 9.5% after the company posted fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
