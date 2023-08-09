Company News for Aug 9, 2023

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) surged 14.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share.

Under Armour, Inc.’s ( UAA ) shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.02 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03 per share.

Shares of Atkore Inc. ( ATKR ) jumped 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $5.72 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.26 per share.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s ( HZNP ) shares gained 2.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.

