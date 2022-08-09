Company News for Aug 9, 2022

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD jumped 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s HE shares declined 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX plummeted 7.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $6.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.69.

Viatris Inc.’s VTRS shares gained 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

