Company News for Aug 8, 2023

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ) rose 2.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s ( SAGE ) shares plummeted 53.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 loss of $2.68 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.53 per share.

Shares of Viatris Inc. ( VTRS ) jumped 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

Freshpet, Inc.’s ( FRPT ) shares soared 11.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 loss of $0.35 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38 per share.

