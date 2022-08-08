Company News for Aug 8, 2022

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT jumped 5.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share.

Gray Television, Inc.’s GTN shares declined 1% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97 per share.

Shares of iRobot Corporation IRBT surged 19.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 loss of $0.35 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.59 per share.

Essent Group Ltd.’s ESNT shares gained 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 per share.

