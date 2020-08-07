Company News for Aug 7, 2020
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s BMY shares gained 2.8% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.
- Shares of Cronos Group Inc. CRON plunged 15.9% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $0.19, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.
- Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX tumbled 8.4% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues of $3.86 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93 billion.
- Cheniere Energy Inc.'s LNG shares rose 2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.78, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.
