Company News for Aug 6, 2020

Athene Holding Ltd.'s ATH shares jumped 8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.49 surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM surged 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $12.56, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.34.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP gained 1.7% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

Wayfair Inc's. W shares advanced 3.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.





