Company News for Aug 5, 2022

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN surged 10% after it announced a partnership with BlackRock, Inc. BLK to provide its institutional clients access to crypto trading and custody services.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META shares rose 1.1% after it announced that in a bid fund share buybacks and a business revamp, it is going to $10 billion in a first-ever bond offering.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY dropped 2.6% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 per share.

Cigna Corporation’s CI shares rose 3.1% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $6.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 per share.

