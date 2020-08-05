Company News for Aug 5, 2020
- Ralph Lauren Corp.'s RL shares tumbled 4.4% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $1.82, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $1.53.
- Shares of Sony Corp. SNE gained 2.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per ADR of $1.74, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44.
- Shares of Exelon Corp. EXC advanced 2% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
- KKR & Co. Inc.'s KKR shares rose 1.2% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.
