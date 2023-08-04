News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Aug 4, 2023

August 04, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • \WestRock Co.’s (WRK) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50
  • Shares of The Southern Co. (SO) tumbled 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.75 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%.
  • Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) fell 0.5% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) shares rose 1.3% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

