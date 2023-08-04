Company News for Aug 4, 2023

\WestRock Co.’s ( WRK ) shares jumped 6.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50

Shares of The Southern Co. ( SO ) tumbled 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.75 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips ( COP ) fell 0.5% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s ( BUD ) shares rose 1.3% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WestRock Company (WRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.