Stocks

Company News for Aug 4, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA surged 16% after it announced a $3 billion share buyback plan.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s REGN shares rose 5.9% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $9.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.53 per share.
  • Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP plummeted 18.5% after it reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $876.4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.8 million.
  • Exelon Corporation’s EXC shares fell 3.3% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN EXC MRNA HZNP

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

What the Stock Market of Politics Is Pricing in for the Missouri Republican Senate Primary

Jul 25, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular