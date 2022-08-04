Company News for Aug 4, 2022

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA surged 16% after it announced a $3 billion share buyback plan.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s REGN shares rose 5.9% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $9.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.53 per share.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP plummeted 18.5% after it reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $876.4 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.8 million.

Exelon Corporation’s EXC shares fell 3.3% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

