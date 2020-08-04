Company News for Aug 4, 2020

Tyson Foods Inc.'s TSN shares gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

Shares of McKesson Corp. MCK surged 6.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.77, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35.

Shares of Mercury General Corp. MCY rose 0.5% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.86, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

The Timken Co.'s TKR shares climbed 9.1% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33.



