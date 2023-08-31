Company News for Aug 31, 2023

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) jumped 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share.

PVH Corp.’s ( PVH ) shares gained 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.98 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share.

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation ( AMWD ) rose 3.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.78 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 per share.

Mastercard Incorporated’s ( MA ) shares gained 0.6% on reports that the company was planning to increase its credit card fees.

