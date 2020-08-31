Company News for Aug 31, 2020

Dell Technologies Inc.'s DELL shares climbed 6.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.

Shares of HP Inc. HPQ jumped 6.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA surged 5.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL shares soared 6.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.

