Company News for Aug 30, 2023

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) gained 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.

The J. M. Smucker Company’s ( SJM ) shares increased 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited ( GOGL ) jumped 6.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s ( BNS ) shares gained 3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.