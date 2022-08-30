Company News for Aug 30, 2022

Shares of H World Group Limited HTHT declined 3.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $0.17 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share.

Catalent, Inc.’s CTLT shares plunged 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $1.31 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 0.4% after the drugmaker was given approval by Swiss officials for its latest COVID-19 vaccine that contains both the original vaccine compound as well as the one that targets the Omicron variant.

The Boeing Company’s BA shares advanced 0.5% after the company announced that it has received orders for eight more 767 Freighters from United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

