Company News for Aug 3, 2023

- Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX rose 3.1% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.89 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 per share.
- Shares of Devon Energy Corporation DVN fell 7.3% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $3.45 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.80 billion.
- Shares of Aflac Incorporated AFL jumped 5.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.17 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.51 billion.
- Shares of Humana Inc. HUM rose 5.6% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $8.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88 per share.
