Company News for Aug 3, 2022

  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC rose 1.1% as defense stocks did well amid Sino-U.S. tensions.
  • Pinterest, Inc.’s PINS shares jumped 11.6% after it was announced that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has become its largest shareholder.
  • Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER surged 18.9% after it reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $8.1 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.4 billion.
  • CNA Financial Corporation’s CNA shares fell 3% after it reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.90 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share.

