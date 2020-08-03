Company News for Aug 3, 2020
- Merck & Co. Inc.'s MRK shares gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
- Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX tanked 2.7% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.59, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.93.
- Shares of Nokia Corp. NOK jumped 7.4% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.'s CHD shares climbed 7% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.
Click to get this free report
Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Merck Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Church Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.