Company News for Aug 3, 2020

Merck & Co. Inc.'s MRK shares gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX tanked 2.7% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.59, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.93.

Shares of Nokia Corp. NOK jumped 7.4% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.'s CHD shares climbed 7% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.

